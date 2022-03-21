On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-03-24

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Zero Ohms continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk four from Inside.

You will also hear new music by Forrest Smithson, by Erik Wøllo on Projekt Records, and by Volker Lankow on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (March 17 - show #1298) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.