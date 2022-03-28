On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-03-31

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Zero Ohms concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be disk five from Inside.

You will also hear new music by Hessel Veldman on Winter-Light Records and by Swartz et on Utter East Records plus a remastered classic by Michael Stearns on Projekt Records.

The latest show's playlist (March 24 - show #1299) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.