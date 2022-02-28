Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2022
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for December, 2021.
Shows #1292 to #1295; 3-February-2022 to 24-February-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox. This report is also available at the Galactic Travels™ website.
The Special Focus for February was Jim Ottaway.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
AirSculpture - Widely Spaced - none
Alpha Wave Movement - Infinite Realms - Harmonic Resonance Recordings
Däcker - Pareidolia - Deserted Island Music
Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer
Dirk Serries and Trösta - Island on the Moon - Consouling Sounds
Forrest Fang - Forever Cascades - Projekt
Frore and Shane Morris - Horizon - Spotted Peccary Music
Jason Blake - Fictional Mirrors - Wayfarer
Jim Ottaway - Beautiful Desolation - none
Jim Ottaway - Beyond the Purple Sun - none
Jim Ottaway - Threshold of the Universe - none
Jim Ottaway - Yesterday Passing - none
Max Corbacho - Connection to the Wonder - Silentsun
Max Corbacho - Lost Links II - Silentsun
Neuro... No Neuro vs. Volume Objects - HyperFocused-HyperUnreal - Audiobulb
Phillip Wilkerson and Chris Russell - Dark Measures - Spotted Peccary Music
Sally Decker - In The Tender Dream - NNA Tapes
Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt
Wöstheinrich, Lankow and von Garnier - The Wilhelmshagen Sessions 20210917 - Iapetus Music
Zero Ohms - Artifacts of Perception - Hemi-Sync
Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.
Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.