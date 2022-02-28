Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2022

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for December, 2021.

Shows #1292 to #1295; 3-February-2022 to 24-February-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox. This report is also available at the Galactic Travels™ website.

The Special Focus for February was Jim Ottaway.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

AirSculpture - Widely Spaced - none

Alpha Wave Movement - Infinite Realms - Harmonic Resonance Recordings

Däcker - Pareidolia - Deserted Island Music

Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer

Dirk Serries and Trösta - Island on the Moon - Consouling Sounds

Forrest Fang - Forever Cascades - Projekt

Frore and Shane Morris - Horizon - Spotted Peccary Music

Jason Blake - Fictional Mirrors - Wayfarer

Jim Ottaway - Beautiful Desolation - none

Jim Ottaway - Beyond the Purple Sun - none

Jim Ottaway - Threshold of the Universe - none

Jim Ottaway - Yesterday Passing - none

Max Corbacho - Connection to the Wonder - Silentsun

Max Corbacho - Lost Links II - Silentsun

Neuro... No Neuro vs. Volume Objects - HyperFocused-HyperUnreal - Audiobulb

Phillip Wilkerson and Chris Russell - Dark Measures - Spotted Peccary Music

Sally Decker - In The Tender Dream - NNA Tapes

Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt

Wöstheinrich, Lankow and von Garnier - The Wilhelmshagen Sessions 20210917 - Iapetus Music

Zero Ohms - Artifacts of Perception - Hemi-Sync

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.