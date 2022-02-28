© 2022
Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for February, 2022

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published February 28, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for December, 2021.

Shows #1292 to #1295; 3-February-2022 to 24-February-2022. Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order. Compiled by Bill Fox. This report is also available at the Galactic Travels™ website.

The Special Focus for February was Jim Ottaway.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================

AirSculpture - Widely Spaced - none
Alpha Wave Movement - Infinite Realms - Harmonic Resonance Recordings
Däcker - Pareidolia - Deserted Island Music
Dave Luxton - Dream Sequence - Wayfarer
Dirk Serries and Trösta - Island on the Moon - Consouling Sounds
Forrest Fang - Forever Cascades - Projekt
Frore and Shane Morris - Horizon - Spotted Peccary Music
Jason Blake - Fictional Mirrors - Wayfarer
Jim Ottaway - Beautiful Desolation - none
Jim Ottaway - Beyond the Purple Sun - none
Jim Ottaway - Threshold of the Universe - none
Jim Ottaway - Yesterday Passing - none
Max Corbacho - Connection to the Wonder - Silentsun
Max Corbacho - Lost Links II - Silentsun
Neuro... No Neuro vs. Volume Objects - HyperFocused-HyperUnreal - Audiobulb
Phillip Wilkerson and Chris Russell - Dark Measures - Spotted Peccary Music
Sally Decker - In The Tender Dream - NNA Tapes
Steve Roach - Zones, Drones & Atmospheres - Projekt
Wöstheinrich, Lankow and von Garnier - The Wilhelmshagen Sessions 20210917 - Iapetus Music
Zero Ohms - Artifacts of Perception - Hemi-Sync

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
