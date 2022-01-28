Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for February, 2022

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for February is Jim Ottaway.

Jim Ottaway is an international award-winning composer, producer, and studio performer of original instrumental music covering many genres including space ambient, electronic, new age and music for film and television. The inspiration for Jim's music stems from his love of nature and his spiritual connection to the beautiful environment of the Gold Coast hinterland of Queensland, Australia.

Jim's major musical influences include Tangerine Dream, Edgar Froese, Vangelis, Pink Floyd, Enigma, Johannes Schmoelling, Christopher Franke, Lisa Gerrard and fellow Australian musicians Christopher Buckman and Tony O'Connor.

Jim has released over 30 albums since 2004.