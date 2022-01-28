© 2022
Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for February, 2022

By Bill Fox
Published January 28, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST
On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for February is Jim Ottaway.

Jim Ottaway is an international award-winning composer, producer, and studio performer of original instrumental music covering many genres including space ambient, electronic, new age and music for film and television. The inspiration for Jim's music stems from his love of nature and his spiritual connection to the beautiful environment of the Gold Coast hinterland of Queensland, Australia.

Jim's major musical influences include Tangerine Dream, Edgar Froese, Vangelis, Pink Floyd, Enigma, Johannes Schmoelling, Christopher Franke, Lisa Gerrard and fellow Australian musicians Christopher Buckman and Tony O'Connor.

Jim has released over 30 albums since 2004.

WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsJim OttawayFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolambentCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
Bill Fox
Bill Fox is one of the most influential people in the international electronic music community. A tireless promoter of the genre in the northeastern United States, he hosts radio broadcasts of electronic music on two radio stations, both of which can also be heard streaming on the Internet. He has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997. Bill runs the Soundscapes Concert Series to present EM to the Lehigh Valley in eastern Pennsylvania. A multi-instrumentalist who is equally at home on guitar, bass, saxophone, and synthesizers, he has lent his talents to the Ricochet Gathering albums as well as to a collaboration with world-famous space musician vidnaObmana. Bill plays in Twyndyllyngs, known for their weekly internet concerts on electro-music radio. He is a veteran of the electro-music, Different Skies, and Ricochet Gathering events. Then there are the other genres of music that interest Bill. But that's another story.
