On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-02-17

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Jim Ottaway continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Beautiful Desolation.

You will also hear new music by Max Corbacho on Silentsun, by Space Art on Deserted Island Music, and by Bernhard Wöstheinrich, Volker Lankow and Andreas von Garnier on Iapetus Music.

The latest show's playlist (February 10 - show #1293) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.