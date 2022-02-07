On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-02-10

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Jim Ottaway continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Beyond the Purple Sun.

You will also hear new music by Dirk Serries and Trösta on Consouling Sounds, by Steve Roach on Projekt Records, and by Sally Decker on NNA Tapes.

The latest show's playlist (February 3 - show #1292) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.