On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2022-02-24

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long focus on Jim Ottaway concludes. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Threshold of the Universe.

You will also hear new music by Däcker on Deserted Island Music, by Airsculpture, and by Neuro... No Neuro vs. Volume Objects on Audiobulb Records.

The latest show's playlist (February 17 - show #1294) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.