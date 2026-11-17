JuxtaHub, a nonprofit creative community based in Emmaus, has received an Innovation and Impact Grant from Pennsylvania Creative Industries, powered by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

The funding will help expand JuxtaHub’s Convergent Makerspace, where traditional arts and crafts meet digital technology. Plans include adding a second laser cutter, resin printing, and electroplating capabilities, giving artists and businesses new ways to bring their ideas to life.

“At JuxtaHub, people come together to learn, explore, and make at the intersection of art and technology. We start with your business’s needs, not the technology. You don’t need a technical background or a finished plan. Just bring an idea or a challenge and let’s start a conversation.”

That’s JuxtaHub Executive Director Ryan Hill. He says the grant will also help launch the JuxtaHub Innovation Exchange, giving businesses a place to explore solutions to real-world challenges using creative and technical expertise. That could include scanning and reproducing hard-to-find parts or creating three-dimensional virtual tours of properties and historic sites.

Kerry Kulp, co-founder of Lehigh Valley technology firm Velaspan and a JuxtaHub board member, says businesses often have ideas but lack the resources to test them.

“And it’s really hard to justify spending money on tech or ideas that we can’t prove out. JuxtaHub Innovation Exchange changes that.”

JuxtaHub was one of just nine organizations statewide selected for the new grant program, and the only recipient in the Lehigh Valley.

The funding will also support a symposium on spatial computing and extended reality, targeted for Spring 2028. Artists, businesses, and community members are invited to explore JuxtaHub’s resources through free introductory sessions on November 19 and December 10.

