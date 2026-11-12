Schlossberg to Continue Statewide Leadership | WDIY Local News

Pennsylvania House Democrats have announced their leadership team for the 2026-27 legislative session, with Lehigh County Representative Mike Schlossberg set to continue serving as Majority Whip.

Schlossberg, who represents the 132nd District, which includes parts of Allentown and Parkland, was selected by his Democratic colleagues to retain the position.

Schlossberg says he’s honored to continue in the role, which he says allows him to work directly to ensure the House delivers for Pennsylvanians. The term comes from fox hunting, where a “whipper-in” is responsible for keeping hunting dogs from straying from the pack. In politics, the majority whip is tasked with keeping party members unified and present for votes.

The leadership team will be headed by Representative Joanna McClinton, who continues as Speaker of the House. Representative Matt Bradford remains Democratic leader, while Representative Jordan Harris continues as Appropriations Chair.

Other leadership team members include Representative Rob Matzie as Caucus Chair, Tina Davis as Secretary, Leanne Krueger as Administrator, and Ryan Bizzarro as Policy Chair.

Democrats enter the new session with a larger majority in the House and a newly established Democratic majority in the state Senate. With a Democrat in the governor’s seat, it’s the first time Democrats have held a “trifecta” in the Pennsylvania legislature since 1993.

Schlossberg says the trifecta could help advance priorities including lowering the cost of living, protecting communities from large technology companies and data centers, improving public schools, creating higher-paying jobs, and expanding access to health care.

