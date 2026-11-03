Lehigh Valley Voters Share Issues Shaping their Choices | WDIY Local News

As voters head to the polls across Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District, affordability, healthcare, and dissatisfaction with the country’s direction are among the issues influencing their decisions.

In interviews with voters, many pointed to the rising cost of everyday expenses.

“Gas prices, food, cost of living… Right now everybody’s struggling to buy groceries and put gas in their car.”

Many voters say national issues are playing a more significant role in this year’s election than state and local issues, including concerns about healthcare, immigration enforcement, and government accountability.

Some voters say a lack of trust or a frustration with the federal government is also weighing heavily on their decisions.

“Just overall distrust in what’s currently going on in our administration.”

“Very dissatisfied, yeah.”

“The money is so blatantly skewing our voting and our politics that it feels like it’s coming to a culmination.”

“Accountability and corruption.”

Voters also pointed to issues closer to home, like funding for social services, climate change, and the growing presence of data centers in the region.

One belief most voters seem to have in common – that this election is one of the most important in recent history.

“Does this election feel more important than recent elections?”

“This definitely feels more important.”

“Definitely. Definitely.”

“Yes. Oh, you know that.”

“I think this is one of the most important ones in years, in a long, long time. We definitely need some kind of change.”

“Oh, yeah, Lehigh Valley is a very tight 50/50 community. I think every vote counts.”

Voters have until 8 PM to cast their ballots in Pennsylvania’s Midterm Election. Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District race will be closely watched nationwide as one that could potentially help determine the balance of power in Congress.

