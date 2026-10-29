Allentown Releases First Quarterly Violent Crime Report | WDIY Local News

The City of Allentown has released its first quarterly violent crime report for the third quarter of 2026, and it reveals mixed trends. Between July and September, robberies declined but homicides and reported rapes increased compared to the same period last year.

Allentown recorded 14 robberies during the recorded period, down from 19 during the third quarter of 2025. That represents a decrease of about 26%.

The city reported two homicides, compared to zero during the same period last year. However, the Allentown Police Department achieved a 100% clearance rate for homicides during the third quarter, meaning all perpetrators were arrested and charged.

Over the 12-month period ending September 30th, the department’s homicide clearance rate was 75%, which is above the national average of approximately 61% reported for 2024.

Meanwhile, reported rape offenses increased from nine at this time last year to twelve this year.

Mayor Matt Tuerk says public safety is about more than statistics, emphasizing the roles of police officers, paramedics, the city’s Office of Violence Prevention, and residents in creating safer neighborhoods.

The City says its approach to violent crime combines law enforcement with community engagement and violence prevention efforts. Officials are also encouraging residents to report crimes, share information with police, and take precautions to reduce opportunities for robbery and theft.

Allentown says it plans to continue releasing quarterly updates on violent crime trends, investigations, and prevention initiatives to keep residents informed about citywide public safety.

