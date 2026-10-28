© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Celtic Cultural Alliance to End Operations After 39 Years | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published October 28, 2026 at 9:52 AM EDT
Celtic Classic
/
Facebook

After nearly four decades, the Celtic Cultural Alliance has announced that it will conclude operations following this year’s 39th annual Celtic Classic Highland Games and Festival. It marks the end of a tradition that has brought hundreds of thousands of visitors to the Lehigh Valley each year.

The nonprofit says years of financial challenges made continuing operations unsustainable. While festival attendance remained strong, the CCA points to changing spending habits, weather-related disruptions, the lasting financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and rising operating costs as contributing factors for their decision.

In a letter to sponsors, Board President Lane Rundle and Executive Director Jayne Ann Recker called the decision heartbreaking, but said the board was left with no other choice. They say the support of their sponsors through this year’s event helped keep the organization alive up to this point.

Founded in 1988, the Celtic Cultural Alliance grew the Celtic Classic into one of the largest free Celtic festivals in North America. Its programming also included the Parade of Shamrocks, concerts, cultural classes, educational outreach, and scholarships for students pursuing Celtic arts.

The organization praised Recker’s 18 years of leadership and thanked the volunteers, performers, sponsors, and attendees who helped sustain its mission.

The CCA office will remain open through December 31 to wrap up outstanding business.

While the organization is closing, its leaders say the friendships, traditions, and memories created over 39 years will remain part of Bethlehem’s cultural legacy.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Celtic Cultural AllianceCeltic ClassicnonprofitscultureBethlehem
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
See stories by James Zipprodt
Related Content