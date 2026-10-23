Officials Highlight Financial Assistance as Health Costs Rise | WDIY Local News

At an event Thursday at Valley Fruits and Veggies in Bath, Pennie Executive Director Devin Trolley said hundreds of thousands of uninsured Pennsylvanians may qualify for financial assistance.

“Due to federal policies, health coverage has gotten more expensive, and we now have 100,000 fewer Pennsylvanians enrolled through Pennie than we did a year and a half ago.”

Trolley says about 350,000 uninsured Pennsylvanians likely qualify for lower-cost coverage, including 38,000 in the Lehigh Valley. She says four out of five Pennie enrollees qualify for tax credits, with average savings of $6,000 a year on health plan costs.

The open enrollment period is also important for current enrollees. Trolley says everyone with Pennie coverage should update their account information and compare plans before selecting coverage for the coming year.

“Plans and prices change every year. There’s an average of 60 plan options available across different areas of Pennsylvania. Taking the time to explore your options can mean you’re not leaving money on the table.”

Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Mike Humphreys also urged residents to watch for enrollment scams, including deceptive agents and fraudulent insurance policies.