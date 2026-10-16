Proposed Allentown Budget Includes Tax Hike | WDIY Local News

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk is proposing a $257.3 million budget for 2027, including a property tax increase to help cover rising costs while maintaining city services.

The proposed budget, introduced Thursday, calls for a 3.81% increase in property taxes. The City says that would cost most Allentown taxpayers an additional $1.75 per month. The annual trash fee would remain unchanged.

Residents can estimate how the increase would affect their property using the city’s online tax lookup tool at allentownpa.gov/budget .

The spending plan prioritizes public safety, neighborhood improvement, and long-term financial stability. The City says violent crime has decreased by more than 13%, and the budget continues investments in fire and emergency services.

18 traffic projects are also included in the budget, focusing on traffic signals, intersections, and roadway improvements. The City plans to repaint 320 crosswalks at 80 intersections and improve pedestrian visibility. Officials will also implement traffic-calming measures, including permanent speed cushions and temporary roundabouts.

Mayor Tuerk says the budget aims to use taxpayer dollars responsibly while improving safety, community engagement, and economic opportunity.

The proposal will now follow the city’s budget review and adoption process, during which City Council and residents will have an opportunity to weigh in before final passage.

