A Dozen Nonprofits Awarded Funding Through Inaugural Program | WDIY Local News

Allentown City Council says it received 46 applications from organizations seeking funding through the inaugural Civic Fund Grant Program. The grants are intended to support community needs, engage residents, and create citywide opportunities.

Among the 12 recipients is The Neighborhood Center, which will use its $2,000 in funding to support programs for children and teens in the Jordan Heights neighborhood.

The Century Promise has also received funding to support their career-readiness programming for about 70 high school students, including mentorship, resume development, and interview preparation.

Resurrected Community Development Corporation will use its grant for the James Lawson Freedom School summer program, which provides literacy and enrichment activities for students.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley will be able to add a cooking club to its after-school programming thanks to the funding, and Allentown Public Theatre will expand its bilingual youth theater program at four city schools.

Other recipients include Allentown Young Professionals for their Thanksgiving Meals Drive and St. Francis of Assisi Outreach to respond to increased food pantry demand.

The Civic Fund Grant Program was created to establish what City Council describes as a more accessible, equitable, and transparent way to distribute its annual civic funding allocation. Council President Santo Napoli says the grants seek to provide direct support to organizations working within Allentown neighborhoods, addressing community needs while giving residents opportunities to participate in and strengthen their community.

