New Study Finds "Widespread Microplastics" in Region's Waterways | WDIY Local News

A study released Wednesday by PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center reveals microplastic pollution is widespread throughout the Delaware River watershed, including the Lehigh River and Delaware Water Gap.

The report examines samples from 22 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware. Microplastics were found at every site tested. Microfibers, which can come from synthetic clothing and textiles, were also found at all 22 locations. Microfragments and microfilm were found at a majority of the sites, while microbeads were found at 27% of locations.

Locally, researchers found microfibers, microfragments, and microfilm in samples from the Lehigh River.

The samples were collected between April 2024 and May 2026 and analyzed at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University. Researchers filtered between 250 and 500 milliliters of water from each sample and examined the material under a microscope.

PennEnvironment says microplastics can enter waterways through sources including plastic litter, synthetic clothing, plastic packaging, and industrial plastic pellets. The organization says more research is needed to fully understand the effects of microplastics on human health, but studies have linked exposure to concerns including endocrine disruption, hormonal effects, and reproductive disorders.

The Delaware River watershed provides drinking water to more than 14 million people.

PennEnvironment is calling for reduced usage of single-use plastics, expanded recycling programs, and greater restrictions on plastic pellet pollution.

