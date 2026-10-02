Bloom for Women Acquires Grounds for Restoration | WDIY Local News

Lehigh Valley nonprofit Bloom for Women announced this week that Grounds for Restoration, a faith-based specialty coffee business, has been gifted to Bloom by co-founder Larry Ackley and his wife, Dawn, as they enter retirement. Grounds for Restoration was founded in 2015 with the goal of using coffee sales to support organizations working with human trafficking survivors.

Over the past 11 years, the business has sold more than 20,000 bags of coffee and donated more than $120,000 in profits to organizations, including Bloom.

Now, the business will operate as a Bloom social enterprise, with the goal of creating meaningful employment opportunities for survivors while also generating revenue vital to Bloom’s programs.

Bloom CEO Carol Andersen says the organization plans to build on Grounds for Restoration’s existing customer base by expanding online and retail sales, developing new wholesale and corporate partnerships, and increasing its presence at community events.

Grounds for Restoration currently has more than 20 wholesale partners and hundreds of online customers. Bloom also plans to launch a mobile espresso bar and coffee cart, creating additional sales, engagement, and employment opportunities.

Coffee sold by the business will be locally roasted by Mad Catter Coffee Roasters in Allentown, and will initially include five varieties, including Colombia, Guatemala, Ethiopian Sulladja, Sumatra, and decaf.

Grounds for Restoration coffee is available online and at select Bloom locations, including My Sister’s Closet in Bethlehem, Bloom Creative Studio in Bangor, and the St. Francis Retreat Center gift shop in Easton.

