Nazareth Receives State Main Street Designation | WDIY Local News

The Shapiro Administration has awarded Downtown Nazareth a New Main Street Designation. Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger was in Nazareth last week to announce the designation, which is given through the state’s Main Street Matters program.

Siger says the designation will give the Northampton County borough access to additional funding, tax credits, and technical assistance to support downtown businesses.

Nazareth becomes the 19th community in Pennsylvania to receive the designation. The borough can now apply for up to $225,000 in operational funding for revitalization efforts.

“That designation creates the opportunity for targeted investment and development, granting access to priority funding through programs, and special tax credits that can help local businesses grow and encourage investment.”

Nazareth is developing its first streetscape plan for the downtown commercial district, with proposed improvements including pedestrian lighting, public art, and safety enhancements.

Downtown Manager Lisa Borick says the designation will also help the borough support local artists and entrepreneurs while preserving Nazareth’s historic character.

“At the heart of our strategy is a clear vision. We want to support our local artists and entrepreneurs by fully integrating them into the fabric of our downtown.”

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget includes $20 million to continue funding Main Street Matters. Since its launch in 2024, the program has invested $34 million in 137 revitalization projects across Pennsylvania.

