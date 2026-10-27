Options for Voters Still Waiting for Mail-In Ballots | WDIY Local News

With the Midterm Elections just one week away, Northampton County officials are assisting voters who requested mail-in ballots but have not yet received them. The county says voters have several ways to make sure their vote is counted.

Voters can visit the Northampton County Elections Division at the county courthouse, located at 669 Washington Street in Easton, to request a replacement ballot. Voters should tell staff their original ballot never arrived so it can be canceled and replaced.

The office has extended hours on certain days, including Election Day, when it will be open from 7 AM until 8 PM.

Voters who receive their mail-in ballot before the deadline can return it to the Elections Division or one of the county’s ten secure ballot drop boxes. Completed ballots must be received by 8 PM on November 3. County officials recommend returning ballots as soon as possible rather than relying on mail delivery this close to the deadline.

Ballot drop boxes are available at several locations:

Washington Township Municipal Building - 1021 Washington Blvd., Bangor, PA

East Allen Township Municipal Building - 5344 Nor Bath Blvd., Northampton, PA

NCC Fowler Family Southside Center - 511 E. 3rd St., Bethlehem, PA

Northampton County Courthouse - 669 Washington St., Easton, PA

Northampton County Human Services Building - 2801 Emrick Blvd., Bethlehem, PA

Northampton County 911 Center - 100 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, PA

Bethlehem City Hall - 10 E. Church St., Bethlehem, PA

Charles Chrin Community Center - 4100 Greenpond Rd., Palmer, PA

Lower Saucon Township - 3700 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA

Northampton Area Public Library - 1615 Laubach Ave., Northampton, PA

Voters who never receive their requested mail-in ballot can also go to their assigned polling place on Election Day and request a provisional ballot. Election officials will verify their eligibility and confirm that another ballot has not already been received.

Those who receive a mail-in ballot but decide to vote in person must bring the entire ballot, including the yellow security envelope and purple return envelope, to surrender to poll workers before voting on the machines.

