Northampton County Executive Tara Zrinski announced an amendment late last week to her previously-proposed 2027 budget, which would reduce the proposed property tax increase from about 43.5% to 20.4%.

Zrinski says the revised proposal reflects resident feedback, which has come in the form of “outrage, frustration, and, at times, vitriol.” The adjusted increase would still provide funding for county obligations.

For a property assessed at $50,000, the revised proposal would mean an additional $110 a year in county property taxes, or about $9.17 a month.

The amendment identifies approximately $21 million in reduced funding requirements, offsets, and other changes. That includes using $5.3 million from the projected fund balance and reducing the county’s anticipated contribution to Gracedale Nursing Home by $2 million.

Zrinski says the changes are a compromise, but argues additional revenue is still necessary to support county services, employee and retiree commitments, and public assets.

The original 43.5% increase drew criticism from residents concerned about the rising cost of living and the potential impact on homeowners. Some residents worried they may have to move to a different municipality or region as taxes and prices increase.

Northampton County Council will continue reviewing the proposed budget, with another hearing scheduled for November 18. Final adoption of the 2027 budget is expected in December.

