Eli Lilly Breaks Ground on Lehigh County Plant | WDIY Local News

Governor Josh Shapiro joined executives from pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly Thursday in Fogelsville to break grounds on a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The project, first announced in January, represents the largest investment by a life sciences company in Pennsylvania history.

Lilly CEO Dave Ricks says the facility will manufacture next-generation injectable medicines, including an investigational drug being studied to treat obesity and related health conditions.

“But a promising medicine only helps people if we can make it at scale. And that’s what Lehigh Valley is for – making these medicines in Pennsylvania for people here at home and all around the world.”

The Commonwealth is contributing $100 million toward the project, which is expected to create approximately 2,000 construction jobs and at least 850 permanent jobs.

Shapiro says the state has worked to expedite permitting, including issuing one key construction permit 60% faster than the estimated processing time.

“The key Chapter 102 permit that seems to slow so many projects down? Well, not here. We issued Lilly their permit in just about two months. Lilly’s air quality plan was approved in 39 business days. That is 75% faster than the normal processing time.”

The facility is expected to be operational by 2031. Company officials say they also plan to invest in community initiatives focused on nutrition, healthy living, and access to fresh food.

