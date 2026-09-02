Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2026
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for August, 2026.
Shows #1514 to #1517; 6-August-2026 to 27-August-2026
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for August was Dave Luxon.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
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Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none
Alias Zone feat. Robert Rich - Passage - none
Andreas Tilliander - Lava - quiet details
Bluetech - Petite Constellation - DiN
Cosmic Ground - Orgone Forest - none
Craig Padilla - The Pulse of Life - Otherside
Dave Luxton - After the Epoch - Wayfarer
Dave Luxton - Collected Ambient Works II - Wayfarer
Dave Luxton - Music from the Firmament: A Space Ambient Collection -
Wayfarer
Dave Luxton - Stellfane Skies - Wayfarer
David Helpling and Scott Reich - Thought Horizon - Spotted Peccary Music
Dennis Young with Scott Heller - Nova - Primitive Substance
Euan Alexander Millar-McMeeken and Henrik Meierkord - Darkness is Just
Darkness - Audiobulb
Forest Smithson - Fragile - none
Ice Planet 9000 feat. Angelspit - How to Bottle a Star - none
Jaymie Rose Hennegan - Transition - Alien Tribes Music
Jim Ottaway - Treasures of Light - none
Meredith Bates - The Observer Effect Book I and II - none
Robert Scott Thompson - Cirrus - Aucourant
Various Artists - DiN Reimagined Volume 1 - DiN