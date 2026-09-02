Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for August, 2026

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for August, 2026.

Shows #1514 to #1517; 6-August-2026 to 27-August-2026

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

The Special Focus for August was Dave Luxon.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

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Alias Zone - Paradise Lost - none

Alias Zone feat. Robert Rich - Passage - none

Andreas Tilliander - Lava - quiet details

Bluetech - Petite Constellation - DiN

Cosmic Ground - Orgone Forest - none

Craig Padilla - The Pulse of Life - Otherside

Dave Luxton - After the Epoch - Wayfarer

Dave Luxton - Collected Ambient Works II - Wayfarer

Dave Luxton - Music from the Firmament: A Space Ambient Collection -

Wayfarer

Dave Luxton - Stellfane Skies - Wayfarer

David Helpling and Scott Reich - Thought Horizon - Spotted Peccary Music

Dennis Young with Scott Heller - Nova - Primitive Substance

Euan Alexander Millar-McMeeken and Henrik Meierkord - Darkness is Just

Darkness - Audiobulb

Forest Smithson - Fragile - none

Ice Planet 9000 feat. Angelspit - How to Bottle a Star - none

Jaymie Rose Hennegan - Transition - Alien Tribes Music

Jim Ottaway - Treasures of Light - none

Meredith Bates - The Observer Effect Book I and II - none

Robert Scott Thompson - Cirrus - Aucourant

Various Artists - DiN Reimagined Volume 1 - DiN

