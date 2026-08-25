On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-08-27

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox concludes the month-long focus on Pacific Northwest musician and producer Dave Luxton. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Music from the Firmament II on Wayfarer Records. You will also hear new music by Euan Alexander Millar-McMeeken and Henrik Meierkord on Audiobulb and by Jim Ottaway.

Listen to the show on Thursday, August 27, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (August 20 show #1516) is available for your inspection.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.