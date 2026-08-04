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On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2026-08-06

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published August 4, 2026 at 10:49 PM EDT
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Bill Fox
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WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, Bill Fox begins the month-long focus on Pacific Northwest musician and producer Dave Luxton. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Collected Ambient Works II on Wayfarer Records.

Listen to the show on Thursday, August 6, 2026 beginning at 11 PM on WDIY.

The latest show's playlist (July 30 show #1513) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
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WDIY Headlines Dave Luxton
Bill Fox
Bill Fox has hosted Galactic Travels on WDIY continuously since January 23, 1997.
See stories by Bill Fox
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