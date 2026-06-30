Tips for Staying Safe in this Week's Heat Wave | WDIY Local News

Temperatures across the Lehigh Valley and surrounding regions are expected to reach the upper 90s this week. Humidity is expected to push heat index values even higher above 100°F through the July 4th holiday weekend. Residents will receive little relief overnight, with lows only expected to reach the mid 70s.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania has announced that they will be ready to respond with relief services if needed, but they suggest taking steps to stay safe in the heat.

Staying hydrated is one of the most important. People should drink a cup of water every 20 minutes in extreme heat, even if they don’t feel thirsty. Sugary, caffeinated, and alcoholic beverages should be avoided.

Residents are advised to stay in air-conditioned places as much as possible. Malls, libraries, cooling centers, and other public places can provide relief for those without a cool home. Above all, the Red Cross urges people to stay connected, checking on others and asking for help if needed.

Extreme heat can also be deadly for pets. Owners can keep their furry friends safe by avoiding leaving them in hot vehicles, even for a few minutes, as the inside temperature in a car can quickly reach 120 degrees even with windows cracked. Pets should also receive plenty of fresh water, and owners should avoid over-exercising them or letting them linger on hot pavement.

Common warning signs of heat illness include cramps, exhaustion or weakness, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, and nausea. Those experiencing these symptoms in extreme heat for more than an hour should seek immediate medical help.

Wednesday through Saturday are expected to be the hottest stretch of weather. More tips for staying cool and safe can be found at redcross.org.

