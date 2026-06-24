Officials, Parents, and Workers Call for Affordable Childcare | WDIY Local News

The 2025-26 state budget included a new investment of $25 million dollars for recruitment and retention of childcare workers. Almost 39,000 employees across the state received bonuses as a result. But advocates say this should just be the beginning.

On Tuesday, Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh visited the Boyertown Children’s Center in Montgomery County to highlight ongoing state efforts to support affordable childcare.

“Pennsylvania loses about $6.5 billion annually due to childcare shortages, including $2.4 billion in lost earnings and productivity for working mothers, who are usually the ones that end up staying home if childcare is not available.”

Parents at the event emphasized their need for safe, reliable, and affordable service, especially as costs rise in many other areas.

Childcare centers provide a foundation of educational and social development. That isn’t possible, officials say, if the workers in these centers aren’t properly supported.

“Our field is one of the lowest paid careers in this nation, yet we make the biggest difference.”

That’s Angie Miller-Perkins, Director of the Boyertown Children’s Center. She praised the state’s recent recruiting and retention efforts, saying that staffing centers with qualified teams is their biggest challenge. Creating stability in staffing would lead directly to stability for children and families.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget seeks to provide an additional $10 million in support. Lawmakers are currently negotiating that budget with a deadline of June 30. The state legislature has missed that deadline for the past five years.

