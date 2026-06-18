Intern Impact Day Brings Together Hundreds of Volunteers | WDIY Local News

This morning, Thursday, June 18th, nearly 360 interns from 13 local businesses convened at 19 local nonprofits for the 8th annual Intern Impact Day managed by Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley. The day began at Coca-Cola Park at 8:00 a.m. and from there, the interns headed to their project sites.

Intern Impact Day is designed to connect summer interns from local businesses with area nonprofits by volunteering for meaningful service projects. This initiative not only supports community organizations but also fosters a deeper connection between interns and the Lehigh Valley region.

Karen Smith, CEO of Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley said, “Intern Impact Day is more than a volunteer project—it is an investment in the next generation of community- minded leaders.”

Some of the businesses participating this year include Air Products, Crayola, Mack Trucks, Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke’s University Health Network. Some of the nonprofit project sites include The Salvation Army, New Bethany, South Mountain Middle School, The Boys and Girls Club of Allentown and Habitat for Humanity Hellertown.

For a complete list of participants, visit www.volunteerlv.org