President Trump Touts Manufacturing and Local Elections During Visit | WDIY Local News

President Donald Trump made a stop in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday to deliver a speech focused on the economy titled ”American Workers First”. Before a crowd of 1500 supporters at the Mack Trucks production facility in Lower Macungie Township the president spoke for an hour and a half on topics that ranged from manufacturing in the US to the war in Iran and even the UFC fight at the White House.

“And today I’m especially honored to be here in the place that builds some of the toughest vehicles on the road, Mack Trucks. Mack Trucks is doing a great job.”

At times the event resembled a campaign rally to elect Republican members of

congress, most notably Congressman Ryan Mackenzie.

“Dan Meuser is here. Thank you. And these guys are all in good shape. But we gotta get Ryan Mackenzie elected.”

Trump stated throughout his speech that the American economy is thriving, but a recent Fox News poll found that 59% of Americans are pessimistic about the economic situation. He also repeated his false claim that he won the 2020 presidential election.

This was the president’s first stop in the Lehigh Valley this year, where a close race is predicted between Mackenzie and his Democratic opponent Bob Brooks for the 7th congressional district in November.

