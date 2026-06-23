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Good Shepherd to Build Region's First Neurodevelopmental Center | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published June 23, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT
Good Shepherd Rehabilitation

Good Shepherd Rehabilitation has announced plans to open the region’s first Autism and Neurodevelopmental Wellness Center. The project was unveiled during a press conference Friday at Good Shepherd’s Center Valley location.

The center was sparked by Good Shepherd’s 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment. Through the survey, neurodivergent individuals, families, educators, and community partners highlighted a significant gap in regional services. This research identified a need for a dedicated space where people with autism, ADHD, traumatic brain injuries, sensory processing differences, and other developmental conditions can access support across their lifespan.

“Families shared how overwhelming it can feel to navigate services. So we created a process that starts with a care navigator, someone who listens first, then guides. You asked for care and intervention that are relationship-based, developmentally grounded, and adaptable. We heard you.”

At the center, individuals and families will be able to access care navigation, counseling, occupational, speech and physical therapy, social groups, creative arts programming, life-skills classes, and opportunities for community connection. Services will be offered in multiple modalities. Additionally, families and professionals will have access to education to help them use effective interventions in everyday life.

The new 5,400 square-foot center will be located on Cetronia Road in Upper Macungie Township, with a predicted opening date of this fall.
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WDIY Headlines Good Shepherd Rehabilitation NetworkneurodivergenceAutism
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
See stories by James Zipprodt
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