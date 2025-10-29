Photos: WDIY's Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares at the State Theatre
Lehigh Valley Hollywood Squares presented by Air Products took place on Tuesday, October 28 at the State Theatre in Easton. This was WDIY's most ambitious fundraising event in the station's 30-year history, and we want to thank everyone who attended and participated for making this an unforgettable experience.
It was a night of night of trivia, fun, and fundraising as attendees enjoyed pre-show lite bites and drinks, followed by three rounds of high-energy trivia and laughs based on the classic TV game show. Laura McHugh from the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley served as our host for the event. In between the rounds of play, comedian Kate Hughes served as auctioneer, auctioning off items to the crowd of WDIY supporters.
Our local celebrities in the 'squares' were:
- George Wacker, owner of Lehigh Valley with Love
- Laurie Hackett, host of WDIY's A Closer Look and director of corporate relations for Air Products
- Kurt Landes, president and general manager of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Lindsay Watson, host of WDIY's Influence Unplugged: Celebrating Black Legacy, co-founder of the award-winning FIA Now Employment Solutions, and founder of Joy Fluent
- Kendal Conrad, country music singer-songwriter and food/travel vlogger
- Genesis Ortega, Communications Manager for the City of Allentown
- Tyler Rothrock, comedian and podcast host
- Kassie Hilgert, President and CEO of ArtsQuest
- Anne Baum, President of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital
Our contestants were:
- John Callahan, former Bethlehem Mayor vs. Justin Keiper, funeral director of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home in Bethlehem
- Michael Spigel, president and CEO of Good Shepherd Rehabilitation vs. Marci Lesko, president and CEO of United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley
- Elizabeth Ortiz, Allentown-based media literacy educator and advocate vs. Matthew Tuerk, Allentown Mayor
The items auctioned off were:
- A Martin D-28 guitar, one of the most iconic acoustic guitars in the world.
- A wine tasting for 12 hosted by wine celebrity edutainer Michael Green
- 2 round-trip airline tickets from Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE)
Our big ticket raffle item was a Taco Truck Party for up to 30 people courtesy of Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant.
Last but not least, we want to extend a big thank you to our Lehigh Valley Hollywood sponsors for helping to make this event possible:
- Air Products – Presenting Sponsor
- Fitzpatrick Lentz & Bubba – Gold Sponsor
- Highmark – Gold Sponsor
- IronPigs Charities – Gold Sponsor
- PPL – Gold Sponsor
- Laurie and Karl Siebert/Your Financial Choices – Gold Sponsor
- Moravian University – Gold Sponsor
- BSI Corporate Benefits – Silver Sponsor
- Embassy Bank – Silver Sponsor
- Lehigh Valley Community Foundation – Silver Sponsor
- J.G. Petrucci – Silver Sponsor
- Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) – Silver Sponsor
- City of Allentown – Community Sponsor
- Buckno Lisicky & Company – Community Sponsor
- Maraleen Shields/Orloski Law – Community Sponsor
- Evans Wealth – Community Sponsor
- United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley – Community Sponsor