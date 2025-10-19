Bach at Noon Concerts Coming to WDIY

WDIY and the Bach Choir of Bethlehem are excited to announce that the monthly Bach at Noon concerts are coming to WDIY's airwaves.

Each Bach at Noon concert will be aired twice monthly on WDIY, once during WDIY Classics at 10:00 AM and once on Hearing Voices at 7 PM, during host Karen El-Chaar's programs. The first scheduled airing will be:

Sunday, October 19 | 7-8 PM | Hearing Voices | October Bach at Noon

Thursday, October 23 | 10-11 AM | WDIY Classics | October Bach at Noon

Thursday, November 20 | 10-11 AM | WDIY Classics | November Bach at Noon

Future air dates for each month will vary. Check WDIY's Program Highlights Google Document and social media pages each month for exact dates and announcements.

Bach at Noon is a free concert series hosted by the Bach Choir of Bethlehem , which they say is a musical gift to their community. The perforamances take place the second Tuesday of each month at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem. Attendees hear members of the Bach Choir and Bach Festival Orchestra along with exciting guest artists. The events include insightful and enlightening remarks by Christopher Jackson, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Bach Choir.

The October 2025 Bach at Noon performance took place on October 14, 2025 and featured special guest, the Westminster Choir of Westminster Choir College. The November 2025 Bach at Noon concert will take place on November 11, 2025 at noon.

More information about the series and the Bach Choir can be found at their website.