'I Feel Like I Found a Community,' Dr. Christopher Jackson on Beginning His New Role as Bach Choir's Conductor

Half a year into his new role as artistic director and conductor of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, Dr. Christopher Jackson sits down with WDIY's Lucille Kincaid to discuss how he's adjusting to his new position.

Dr. Jackson reflects on the differences between conducting orchestras and choirs, how conducting has made him a better singer, the people he's met at the Bach Choir who he calls "a tremendous community of people," his preparation for the Greg Funfgeld Family Concert which saw multiple area youth choirs join the Bach Choir for a special performance, and more.

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem is the oldest Bach choir in the nation and gave the first American performances of Bach’s Mass in B Minor and Christmas Oratorio. Since its founding in 1898, the choir has been attracting thousands of national and international visitors every May to its annual Bethlehem Bach Festival.

(Original air-date: 2/17/2023)