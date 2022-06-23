From Oklahoma to Bethlehem: The Story of Bach Choir's New Artistic Director and Conductor

Dr. Christopher Jackson sits down with WDIY's Karen El-Chaar to talk about his new role as Artistic Director and Conductor at the Bach Choir of Bethlehem and how he came to love classical music from a young age growing up in Oklahoma.

Dr. Jackson will begin his new position at the Bach Choir of Bethlehem following the June 30 retirement of Greg Funfgeld, Artistic Director and Conductor Emeritus. Conductor Funfgeld is concluding 39 seasons leading The Choir.

Dr. Jackson is a specialist in choral conducting with expertise in early music, performance practice, and community engagement. He is currently the Director of Choral and Vocal Activities at Muhlenberg College, where he teaches and conducts several ensembles. He is a member of Skylark Vocal Ensemble, a professional choral ensemble where he also serves as Director of Education, and The Thirteen, a Washington D.C.-based choral ensemble.

He was the Conductor and Co-Founder of the Lycoming Baroque Choir and Orchestra where he conducted works by Bach and others. Over the course of his career, he has led international choir tours on several continents.