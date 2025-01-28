Bird Flu Found on Lehigh County Poultry Farm | WDIY Local News

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture confirmed the state’s first case this year of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, in domestic poultry. The positive case was found in an egg-laying flock on a Lehigh County commercial farm.

The farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a six mile radius have been quarantined and restrictions have been placed on the movement of poultry products in the area.

Samples have been shipped to a USDA National Veterinary Services lab for further confirmation. The birds on the affected farm will be depopulated to contain the virus before it can spread further.

In October 2024, HPAI was detected in a backyard flock of about twenty birds in Venango County. This week’s positive test was the first in commercial poultry since then.

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Game Commission confirmed that around 200 snow geese were found dead in Lehigh County and its neighboring Northampton County, reportedly due to avian influenza. Since the initial outbreak in 2022, more than 4 million domestic birds in the state have been lost to the virus.

HPAI is spread by wild birds during migration. While the virus has infected dairy cattle in other states, no infections in dairy cattle or humans in Pennsylvania have been reported.

Some mammals, including domestic cats, have been impacted by the outbreak. Cat rescue organizations have encouraged people to protect their pets by keeping them indoors to prevent them from finding dead birds or bird droppings. The Lehigh Valley Zoo has also implemented stricter biosecurity for its birds, discontinued educational programs featuring birds, and taken other virus prevention measures.

According to the CDC, avian influenza poses a low risk to human health. Poultry products and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly.