Allentown Launches Plan for More Affordable Housing | WDIY Local News
On Thursday, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk announced the Welcome Home: City of Allentown Housing Needs Assessment and Strategic Plan. The initiative uses data and insights from the city’s 2023-2024 Housing Study to determine critical steps in addressing housing challenges faced by residents.
Mayor Tuerk called housing “the foundation of a strong and vibrant community” and said the new plan is their way of ensuring that all residents have access to safe, affordable, and quality housing.
A four-phase strategy will be utilized:
- Groundwork
- Revise zoning codes to encourage diverse housing options, especially mixed-use multi-family development.
- Update permitting and code enforcement practices to streamline the process of enforcement, rental registration, and inspections.
- Resources:
- Secure funding through grants, new revenue sources, and reallocated existing fees.
- Acquire new properties to support new construction and rehabilitation.
- Initiatives:
- Launch housing programs that incentivize private and non-profit development on the 1,800 unoccupied homes and 1,000 vacant lots throughout the city.
- Partnerships:
- Collaborate with regional leaders and stakeholders to tie transportation and job centers into the plan.
- Address homelessness and advocate for state and federal policy changes.
Home prices in Allentown have risen by 63% over the past five years, bringing the average home price to $280,000. Rents have also surged by 44%, with the average rental price at $1,657 per month. These rising costs don’t match median income, with