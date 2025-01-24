Allentown Launches Plan for More Affordable Housing | WDIY Local News

On Thursday, Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk announced the Welcome Home: City of Allentown Housing Needs Assessment and Strategic Plan. The initiative uses data and insights from the city’s 2023-2024 Housing Study to determine critical steps in addressing housing challenges faced by residents.

Mayor Tuerk called housing “the foundation of a strong and vibrant community” and said the new plan is their way of ensuring that all residents have access to safe, affordable, and quality housing.

A four-phase strategy will be utilized:

Groundwork

Revise zoning codes to encourage diverse housing options, especially mixed-use multi-family development.

Update permitting and code enforcement practices to streamline the process of enforcement, rental registration, and inspections.

Resources:

Secure funding through grants, new revenue sources, and reallocated existing fees.

Acquire new properties to support new construction and rehabilitation.

Initiatives:

Launch housing programs that incentivize private and non-profit development on the 1,800 unoccupied homes and 1,000 vacant lots throughout the city.

Partnerships:

Collaborate with regional leaders and stakeholders to tie transportation and job centers into the plan.

Address homelessness and advocate for state and federal policy changes.

Home prices in Allentown have risen by 63% over the past five years, bringing the average home price to $280,000. Rents have also surged by 44%, with the average rental price at $1,657 per month. These rising costs don’t match median income, with