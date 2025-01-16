© 2025
FBI Joins Allentown Racial Harassment Investigation | WDIY Local News

WDIY | By James Zipprodt
Published January 16, 2025 at 2:17 PM EST
Contributed photo, Rick Holt
/
City of Allentown

Earlier this week, residents took to the streets of Allentown to demand action after a noose was found on a Black city employee’s desk.

Allentown City Council released a statement condemning all forms of racism and discrimination, and said they’re committed to “fostering a safe, inclusive, and positive work culture” in the city.

Several speakers at a rally in front of City Hall called for an immediate federal investigation, calling the incident an attack on an entire community, a threat, and an act of terror.

In their statement on Monday, City Council announced that they had hired a law firm to conduct a review of city policies in hopes of implementing new practices and transforming the City’s workplace culture.

By Wednesday, officials announced that the FBI had stepped in to work alongside Allentown Police on the investigation.

The statement from Allentown City Council also highlights their goal of “addressing past issues,” which there have been no lack of in recent years. In September of 2023, an investigation was authorized into multiple allegations of discrimination and harassment against city employees. A 15-year employee filed a federal lawsuit alleging a long pattern of racial hostility by high-ranking officials.

As for the police department’s response so far this week, residents aren’t pleased. One individual criticized the report’s detailing of the noose as “a small item resembling a noose,” saying that “a noose is a noose.”

This incident comes as the Allentown Police Department has its hands full with another investigation into rape and prostitution-related charges against a current officer and a former officer with the department.
James Zipprodt
James is the News and Public Affairs Director for WDIY. He reports on stories in the Lehigh Valley and across the state which impact the region, along with managing WDIY's volunteers who help create the station's diverse line-up of public affairs programs.
