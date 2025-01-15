Allentown Sees Significant Cuts in Violent Crime | WDIY Local News

The City of Allentown recorded four homicides in 2024, down from eleven in 2023. In a release of their annual crime statistics, they also noted that the number of sexual assaults was cut in half, down to 33 compared to 66 in 2023. Robbery was down to 68 from 312, and aggravated assaults down to 221 compared to 224 the year before.

The number of recorded homicides isn’t just lower than the previous year; it’s also the lowest count the city has seen since 1989.

Mayor Matt Tuerk credited the work of police officers, community organizations and dedicated residents for the dramatic change.

In September, the FBI’s latest Summary of Crime in the Nation report for 2023 revealed a 3% decrease in violent crime and a more-than 11% reduction in murder rates nationally. According to the report, Allentown slightly outpaced that decrease in violent crime, seeing a 3.4% drop.

Recent years brought the integration of new technology in Allentown, including Flock security cameras on the city’s streets to send real-time alerts about stolen vehicles, gunfire, and known state or national suspects. The city says these cameras helped with 349 police investigations in 2024.

Previously, Allentown has also touted its integration of new police body cameras and in-car cameras to increase transparency, additional special operations units and investigative patrols, and collaborations with the Pennsylvania State Police.

Additionally, the City says they’ve increased their investment in modern policing techniques, community engagement programs, and targeted crime-prevention. They emphasize their continued efforts to encourage trust and collaboration between officials and residents.