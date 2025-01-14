Lineup Unveiled for Lehigh Valley's Newest Music Venue | WDIY Local News

Archer Music Hall is touting itself as the Lehigh Valley’s “newest center for live entertainment.” The venue has just announced its lineup of musical artists, representing a diverse array of genres, for its opening season.

Beginning in March, the venue will welcome eight performers, including Cavalera, The Travelin’ McCourys and Dead Kennedys. Later shows include Lake Street Dive, Mountain Grass Unit, and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue.

Throughout the year, Archer will host musical artists playing alternative rock, heavy metal, pop, hip-hop and much more, as well as comedy acts to ensure programming caters to all tastes.

The venue’s shows are curated by Live Nation Entertainment, a leading live entertainment company made up of big names like Ticketmaster and Live Nation Media. City Center Group is also behind Archer Music Hall, as well as its more intimate club called Arrow, which holds 500 people compared to the larger venue’s 1,600 capacity.

J.B. Reilly, President of City Center Group, says the project has been in the works for years. The 31,000-square-foot venue is located at 939 Hamilton St.

Along with a new era of music performances, Archer Music Hall will also bring more than 200 permanent jobs to Allentown.

Tickets for the initial lineup of shows will go on sale on Thursday, January 16 at 10am at archermusichall.com. Updates and additional show announcements can also be found at their website, along with their Facebook and Instagram pages.