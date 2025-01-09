Precautions Being Taken Amidst Bird Flu Outbreak | WDIY Local News

Last week, it was announced that the cause of death for around 200 snow geese in the Lehigh Valley was suspected to be bird flu. The birds have been found in recent weeks in both Northampton and Lehigh Counties.

While officials have reassured the public that the illness poses little threat to human health, local animal organizations are working to limit the impact they see.

At the end of December, Purr Haus, an Emmaus business tied to the cat rescue community, called for cat owners to protect their furry friends. Laurie Mason Schroeder, the business’s owner, emphasized the importance of checking the food they’re feeding their pets. Although only one brand of raw cat food has been recalled after traces of the virus were found, the FDA warns against feeding cats raw or undercooked meat.

The FDA also suggests keeping pet cats indoors to prevent them from eating from bird feeders or finding dead birds or bird droppings.

Symptoms of bird flu in cats include lethargy, loss of appetite, eye swelling or discharge, breathing issues, and fever.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo is also putting measures in place to prevent the sickness from reaching their animals. President and CEO Amanda Shurr highlighted the zoo’s commitment to uphold the highest standards. During a bird flu outbreak in 2022, roofs were added to many of the at-risk species’ habitats. Those without roofs have been moved inside to be monitored.

Additionally, the zoo has created higher levels of biosecurity for its birds, provided protective equipment for staff, restricted access to bird areas, and discontinued educational programs featuring birds.

If a pet begins to show signs of illness, they should be taken to a veterinarian immediately. Unusual numbers of dead birds in one area should be reported to county health departments.