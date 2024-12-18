Rep. Siegel Hopes to Bring "New Generation of Leadership" to County Executive | WDIY Local News

On Tuesday, State Representative Josh Siegel formally announced his campaign for Lehigh County Executive. The 31-year-old legislator has represented the 22nd Legislative District, which covers parts of Allentown and Salisbury Township, since 2023.

With his campaign announcement, Siegel also shared details of his new platform called One Lehigh, in which he plans to unite public, private and nonprofit partners in addressing local challenges.

Siegel’s speech on Tuesday night focused on topics like the 2024 Presidential Election and how it was affected by working-class voters. He also discussed trends like negative partisanship, mental health, housing, and more.

In his One Lehigh plan, Representative Siegel lists several goals:

Address rising housing costs caused by limited housing supply and high demand, while protecting farmland and walkable communities.

Regionalize public safety services to create more affordable and effective crime reduction strategies.

Expand voting access by making free, fair and legal voting easier.

Create high-paying jobs in existing neighborhoods.

Strengthen area main streets and surrounding neighborhoods to support both residents and local businesses.

Address social isolation and the mental health crisis through community building opportunities.

Siegel emphasized how vital it is during polarized political times for local governments to rebuild trust and credibility with all residents. He hopes to combat a tradition of “power-hungry politicians” that have “turned neighbors into enemies.”

Currently viewed as the clear frontrunner in the race, Siegel has received endorsements from State Representatives Mike Schlossberg, Peter Schweyer, and Jeanne McNeill, as well as current Lehigh County Executive Phillips Armstrong.