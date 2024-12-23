LVHN Releases the Year's Top Baby Names | WDIY Local News

With the year coming to a close, Lehigh Valley Health Network has shared their list of most common names among newborns delivered at their hospitals in 2024.

Many of the top names have been near the top of the list for the past four years. The name Noah topped the list of boy names by a wide margin, with 53 LVHN babies given the name. Liam followed close behind, with 44 receiving the name this year.

31 girls were named Emma, giving it the top spot on the list, with Isabella and Olivia both trailing closely for the second and third place spots.

Both Noah and Emma have sat near the baby name list for several years. Other popular boy names this year include Levi, Lucas and James, and this year’s popular girl names include Sophia and Charlotte.

According to babycenter.com, Noah is number one on the national list, with Olivia holding the top girl spot nationally and Emma taking third place.

A dark horse candidate in this year’s list was Everleigh or Everly. Twelve LVHN baby girls were given the name in 2024. Greek mythology played a role this year as well, with names like Achilles, Atlas and Zeus popping up.

Continuing the trend from recent years were several parents who named their children Harper. The name, especially popular among girls, was given to seven babies at LVHN this year. In 2023, 16 newborns were given the name Harper, possibly due to the recent success of the Philadelphia Phillies, led by star player Bryce Harper. The name cracked the national top ten list for the first time in 2016.

Other interesting and rare names included Legend, Ledger, Sol, Serenitymoon, Glory, True and Beckham.

Lehigh Valley Health Network saw 6,200 births in 2024, as of mid-December.