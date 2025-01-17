Another Member Joins the LV Zoo Family | WDIY Local News

The common eland, also known as the southern eland or eland antelope, is the second-largest species of antelope. Males stand up to six feet tall and weigh between 1,200 and 2,000 pounds.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo is celebrating an addition to their eland family with the birth of a calf, born on January 6. This is the first eland ever born at the local zoo.

The healthy male was born weighing around 68 pounds to mother Moira and father Code. Code was the first common eland to arrive at the LV Zoo, coming from an Ohio conservation center in 2022. Moira and her sister, Alexis, followed closely behind in 2023. The conservation center they all arrived from, The Wilds, is one of the largest of its kind in the world.

With the birth of the calf, the zoo accomplishes a mission of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Their Species Survival Plan seeks to “manage a genetically diverse, demographically varied, and biologically sound population” of specific animals. Based on their work to pair members of the same species at accredited zoos, Moira and Alexis were sent specifically to join Code at the LV Zoo.

Moira and her baby were given time to rest before being introduced to the rest of the herd on January 13. They and the rest of the group are now visible during daytime hours.

In hopes of finding the perfect name for the calf, the LV Zoo is holding a name contest. All visitors between January 17 and 20 will receive a name suggestion form.

The Lehigh Valley Zoo is open for winter hours every Wednesday through Sunday from 10 AM - 3 PM. More information can be found at lvzoo.org.