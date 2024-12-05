New Federal Judge Confirmed for Lehigh Valley | WDIY Local News

In a joint statement on Tuesday, U.S. Senators John Fetterman and Bob Casey celebrated the confirmation of Catherine Henry to serve as a United States District Court judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Henry will serve in the Lehigh Valley.

Henry received a Bachelor’s degree from Drew University and a J.D. from the District of Columbia School of Law. She has almost thirty years of experience as a public defender. Henry has also served as a staff attorney at the Feminist Majority Foundation, a public defender in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, and Senior Litigator in the Federal Community Defender’s Office for the Eastern District of PA.

The American Bar Association (ABA) rated Henry as well qualified. This rating is based on a top position in the legal profession, outstanding legal ability, high reputation, and sound judicial temperament.

President Joe Biden nominated Henry to the position on June 4. She was confirmed by the Senate this week to replace Judge Edward G. Smith following his passing last year.

Senator Fetterman expressed his belief that Henry will be a judge “who truly understands the challenges everyday Pennsylvanians face because she’s spent her career working on their behalf.”

In their statement, the Senators emphasized that Biden’s nomination of Henry is an example of his commitment to appointing judges with diverse experiences and dedication to legal equality. Henry is the eleventh Pennsylvanian to be nominated by President Biden and confirmed by the Senate. Nine of those eleven have been women.