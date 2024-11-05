Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2024
WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for October, 2019.
Shows #1174 to #1178; 5-October-2019 to 31-October-2019
Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.
Compiled by Bill Fox.
The Special Focus for September was Modulator ESP.
ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL
=========================================
Bart Hawkins - 21 Pulse Eclipse - Spotted Peccary
DASK - Insecta - SynGate/Wave
Dan Pound - The Healing - Poundsounds
Dave Luxton - After the Epoch - Wayfarer
George Wallace - The Exquisite Now - AirBorn
Imaginary Landscape - Nothing Left Behind - SynGate
Jonn Serrie - Azurae - Valley Entertainment
Modulator ESP - Cymatic Structures - none
Modulator ESP - Electro Positronic Systems - none
Modulator ESP - Entrancing Elemental Energies - none
Modulator ESP - Signals from the Earth - none
Modulator ESP - The Mind Caged - none
Palancar - Scarab - Emergent World
Pollard/Daniel/Booth - IX - none
ST▵ER - Telemetry - none
Sam Rosenthal w/ N. Shadow and S. Roach - The Gesture of History - Projekt
Shinpal - Seven Lives - SynGate/Wave
Steve Roach - Bloom Ascension - Projekt
Sverre Knut Johansen with Robert Rich - Precambrian - Spotted Peccary
Tapes and Topographies - Ubiquitous Clouds - Simulacra