Galactic Travels™ Top 20 Report for October, 2024

WDIY 88.1 FM Galactic Travels™ Top 20 for October, 2019.

Shows #1174 to #1178; 5-October-2019 to 31-October-2019

Reported in non-ranked, alphanumeric order.

Compiled by Bill Fox.

This report is also available at the Galactic Travels™ website.

The Special Focus for September was Modulator ESP.

ARTIST - ALBUM TITLE - LABEL

=========================================

Bart Hawkins - 21 Pulse Eclipse - Spotted Peccary

DASK - Insecta - SynGate/Wave

Dan Pound - The Healing - Poundsounds

Dave Luxton - After the Epoch - Wayfarer

George Wallace - The Exquisite Now - AirBorn

Imaginary Landscape - Nothing Left Behind - SynGate

Jonn Serrie - Azurae - Valley Entertainment

Modulator ESP - Cymatic Structures - none

Modulator ESP - Electro Positronic Systems - none

Modulator ESP - Entrancing Elemental Energies - none

Modulator ESP - Signals from the Earth - none

Modulator ESP - The Mind Caged - none

Palancar - Scarab - Emergent World

Pollard/Daniel/Booth - IX - none

ST▵ER - Telemetry - none

Sam Rosenthal w/ N. Shadow and S. Roach - The Gesture of History - Projekt

Shinpal - Seven Lives - SynGate/Wave

Steve Roach - Bloom Ascension - Projekt

Sverre Knut Johansen with Robert Rich - Precambrian - Spotted Peccary

Tapes and Topographies - Ubiquitous Clouds - Simulacra

