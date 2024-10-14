On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-10-17

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Signals from the Earth. You will also hear new music by STΔER as well as music that previewed Modular Church at the Gatherings Concert Series.

The latest show's playlist (October 10 - show #1175R) is available for your inspection.

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.

