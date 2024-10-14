© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-10-17

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 14, 2024 at 12:28 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be Signals from the Earth. You will also hear new music by STΔER as well as music that previewed Modular Church at the Gatherings Concert Series.

The latest show's playlist (October 10 - show #1175R) is available for your inspection. 

Become a member of WDIY today to keep this great programming coming your way.

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
Tags
WDIY Headlines Galactic TravelsFeatured CD at MidnightSpecial Focuselectronic musicspacemusicBerlin SchoolModulator ESPambientCosmic MusicKosmische Musik
