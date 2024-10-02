© 2024
Galactic Travels™: The Special Focus for October, 2024

By Bill Fox
Published October 2, 2024
Modulator ESP, the Special Focus for October, 2019.

On Galactic Travels™, the Special Focus for October is Modulator ESP. Modulator Experimental Synthesis Project (Modulator ESP) is Jez Creek from Nottingham in the UK. He performs improvised music that explores the boundaries of dark ambient, drone, Berlin School sequencing, and noise using modular synthesis, real-time sampling, sound manipulation, and live looping.

Modulator ESP loves playing synths because he loves the electronic, synthetic, other worldly nature of the sounds. This makes Ambient, Berlin School EM the best style for his interests. He plans to stretch the boundaries by incorporating some of his progressive influences.
