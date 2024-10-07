© 2024
On the Next Galactic Travels™ 2024-10-10

WDIY | By Bill Fox
Published October 7, 2024 at 7:35 PM EDT
Galactic Travels™ logo
Bill Fox
/
WDS Productions

On the next Galactic Travels™, the month-long Special Focus on Modulator ESP continues. The Featured CD at Midnight will be The Mind Caged. You will also hear new music by Dan Pound.

The latest show's playlist (October 3 - show #1174R) is available for your inspection. 

Galactic Travels™ is rebroadcast on WGRN-FM, "the Green Renaissance" in Columbus, Ohio, and on Modul303 internet radio from Germany.
