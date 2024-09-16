Old Schoolhouse Announces New Way to Experience Its History | WDIY Local News

The Lehigh County Historical Society is one of the largest historical societies in America, with a 30,000 square foot museum with a research library and six galleries.

Part of the society’s offerings is the Claussville Schoolhouse, opened in 1893 when there were only 44 U.S. states. Currently located along Route 100 in Lowhill Township, the preserved one-room schoolhouse gives a glimpse at a different time.

Now visitors can step back more than 100 years in time and attend school in the schoolhouse, according to a press release from the Historical Society. Old-time school sessions will take place on Saturday, September 21 from 11 AM to 3 PM.

The brick building replaced a former log structure, which had educated local children for decades. It represented the most modern style for the time period, and inside was a chalkboard made from local slate that covered the entire front wall and desks made of wood and iron anchored to the floor.

During the special opportunity, visitors will be able to participate in lessons, play games, and compete in a spelling bee, just as it would have happened in the late 19th Century.

Reservations are required, and space is limited. Tours are available at 11 AM, 12:30 PM, and 1:45 PM. Spots can be reserved by calling 610-435-1074 on weekdays during normal business hours.