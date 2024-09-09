DCED Secretary Touts Community Investments in Wilkes-Barre | WDIY Local News

Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Rick Siger was in Wilkes Barre on Thursday to announce $36 million in new funding for the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP).

The program, which provides tax credits to businesses contributing to nonprofit efforts, seeks mainly to improve distressed areas of Pennsylvania.

Secretary Siger says the NAP does this by encouraging businesses to be involved in the communities that they serve.

“It’s a little bit of a unique model for a government program and one we think works well. When the private sector invests in the future of the communities where they work, everybody benefits.”

More than 180 projects across Pennsylvania will receive funding in the latest round of awards. The projects will bolster arts programs, help prevent gun violence, develop affordable housing, and more.

Secretary Siger emphasized that these projects aren’t just one-time efforts.

“A common thread runs through all of these awards; they’re not just like a one-time infusion of dollars for a project. They’re about strengthening our communities and strengthening partnerships, in particular with business, to set our regions up for long-term success.”

Pennsylvania’s 2024-25 budget doubled the funding for the NAP, bringing the total up to $72 million. This will allow for a second round of awards, with the winners set to be announced later this year.