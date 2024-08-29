Restoration on Portion of Monocacy Creek Is Underway | WDIY Local News

On Tuesday, Northampton County announced their partnership with Wildlands Conservancy to restore around a half mile of the Monocacy Creek. A press release from the County shared that the zone includes the part of the creek that flows through the Archibald Johnston Conservation Area (AJCA) in Bethlehem Township.

The creek is currently being obstructed in some areas by dams, access bridges, and crossing areas. These structures were built a long time ago, says Northampton County Executive Lamont G. McClure, and they predate local governments’ prioritization of water quality, habitat conservation, and watershed management planning.

Efforts by the County and Wildlands Conservancy will include removing aging structures, restoring streambanks, improving fish habitats, and rehabilitating almost a quarter mile of trails.

Throughout this year and into 2025, native plants will also be integrated to prevent erosion, provide shade, and support vital pollinators and insects. Management of invasive species will take place to encourage spawning and foraging of native species.

This work seeks to protect the naturally reproducing trout populations that call the Monocacy Creek home. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection designated the Monocacy as a High-Quality Cold Water and migratory fishery, meaning the water quality is exceptional and that the creek receives protection from the Department.

Bryan S. Cope, Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, says this is the first step in improving the environmental and recreational opportunities available along the creek.

Funding for the project is being provided by the PA Department of Environmental Protection, the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and Northampton County.